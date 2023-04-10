Ateneo de Cebu’s Raffy Celis, Michael Asoro to play for Ateneo Blue Eagles in UAAP

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu officially announced that two of its players in Raffy Celis and Michael Asoro have committed to play for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP.

Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin welcomed both players in a press conference on Monday morning, April 10, at the SHS-AdC campus here.

Celis is from Bacolod City in Negros Occidental while Asoro is from Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu.

“I would like to thank Sacred Heart School for everything you’ve done to bring these two young men to this point,” said Baldwin during the press conference. “We are very proud that they will be part of our program.”

It can be recalled that both players had solid outings for the Magis Eagles in the NBTC National Finals held recently.

Celis, who is 19 years old, averaged 17.3 points for Ateneo de Cebu in the NBTC.

Asoro averaged 17.5 points.

This is a developing story.

