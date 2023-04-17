PNP chief: Bantag now declared as a fugitive

MANILA, Philippines — Former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag is now a fugitive following the issuance of a warrant of arrest against him, Philippine National Police chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said on Monday.

“Anybody who has an existing warrant of arrest at di pa siya na-aresto (who has not been arrested yet) [is considered as a] fugitive,” Azurin said in a chance interview in Camp Crame.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group is now conducting its manhunt operation against Bantag and his deputy security officer Ricardo Zulueta.

A Muntinlupa City court ordered their arrest for the murder of an inmate of the New Bilibid Prison, Cristito “Jun Villamor” Palaña.

Bantag and Zulueta were also linked to the assassination of radioman Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa in October last year. Palaña was the alleged middleman in the plot to kill Mabasa.

Azurin renewed his call for Bantag to surrender.

“To make it easier for everyone, why don’t you just surrender?” Azurin said.

