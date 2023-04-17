Charges await vs truck driver in fatal Tuburan accident that killed professor

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The driver of a 10-wheeler dump truck involved in a fatal road accident in Tuburan town, northern Cebu will be facing criminal charges.

Police in Tuburan said they will file complaints of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, physical injuries and damages to property against a 58-year-old truck driver after the truck that he drove hit and ran over a motorcycle, killing a 29-year-old professor last April 14.

Authorities identified the truck driver as Elizardo Tito Lao, a resident of Brgy. Dungo-an, Danao City, Cebu.

“We will file cases against the driver on Tuesday, April 18, who is still detained in our station as of now,” said Police Staff Sergeant Mark Anthony Zamora of the Tuburan Police Station on Monday, April 17.

Lao and his coworker, another truck driver who was identified as Walfie Osma Jimenez, who is also from Brgy. Dungo-an, Danao City, figured in a tragic road accident with a motorcycle along the highway in Brgy. Jagbuaya, Tuburan.

The motorcycle’s passengers were identified as Jesse Tabayon Delerio and Nemencho Plaza Retuya. The latter died due to severe injuries, said Zamora.

According to the police officer, all three vehicles were traversing the northbound lane of the national highway at around 10:45 a.m. on April 14, with the motorcycle situated between the two trucks.

Lao and Jimenez were transporting sand and gravel while Delerio and Retuya were headed to Barangay Mangga, also in Tuburan.

Zamora said the truck driven by Jimenez suddenly stopped, prompting Delerio to stop also.

However, Lao allegedly failed to step on his brakes on time to avoid hitting the motorcycle in front him as well as the rear end of Jimenez’s truck.

As a result, Retuya fell on the pavement and was ran over by Lao’s truck.

The 29-year-old part-time professor, who was working at a nearby state university, was rushed to a hospital but attending physicians declared him dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the driver of the motorcycle, Delerio, suffered injuries but was discharged from the hospital a few hours after the tragedy.

Tuburan is a second class municipality located approximately 83 kilometers northwest of Cebu City.



