Fire breaks out in Kinasang-an Pardo, Cebu City
CEBU CITY, Philippines—A building of a foam manufacturer in Barangay Kinasang-an Pardo here caught fire early morning on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
The fire reportedly started at 5:39 a.m.
The fire was declared fire out at 7:16 a.m.
This is a developing story, refresh for updates.
Here are more photos of the fire:
