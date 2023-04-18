Fire breaks out in Kinasang-an Pardo, Cebu City

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | April 18,2023 - 07:24 AM
Kinasangan fire

A building of a furniture store and foam manufacturer in Barangay Kinsang-an Pardo is engulfed in flames on Tuesday morning, April 18. | Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A building of a foam manufacturer in Barangay Kinasang-an Pardo here caught fire early morning on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

The fire reportedly started at 5:39 a.m. 

The fire was declared fire out at 7:16 a.m.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

Here are more photos of the fire:

Kinasangan fire

| Paul Lauro

Kinsangan fire

| Paul Lauro

| Paul Lauro

TAGS: Cebu City, fire, Kinasang-an
