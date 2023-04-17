11-month-old baby dies in Cebu City fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A baby died in a fire that burned down a house in 52K Bohol Village, Spolarium Street in Barangay Duljo Fatima in Cebu City on Sunday night, April 16, 2023.

The fatality was identified as Jeydane Reil Puza, who was just 11 months old. He was sleeping in a room in the second floor of the house when the fire ignited, according to his grandfather, Marino Millomeda, 50.

Millomeda sustained burns in his body as he tried, but failed, to save the baby from the fire.

“Tanaw nako di pa kaayu kusog, mura ba’g ako paminaw madala pag sulod. Mao to akong gi suwayan ug sulod. Pero nikalit man lang kayo’g hakop, nibalik ko. Nidako ba,” Millomeda said in an interview with this writer.

(When I looked that the fire wasn’t that big yet, I thought I could still go in. So I tried. But all of a sudden, it seemed the fire ate up the whole house, so I went back. The fire became bigger.)

Caused by candle

A report from the Cebu City Fire Station says the fire started at 8:24 p.m. and was raised to first alarm on 8:29 p.m. It was declared ‘fire out’ at 8:50 p.m.

Millomeda was tasked to watch over the baby at that time since the parents were out. According to the grandfather, the baby’s father was an e-bike driver who was out for an errand. The mom, on the other hand, was also out to buy something at a store.

He believes a lit candle caused the fire.

“Siguro ang tinulo sa kandila didto’s cushion,” he said.

(I think the drippings of the candle fell on the cushion.)

Millomeda said they have been using candles for three months now since they weren’t able to pay for their electricity bill.

The fire report says the estimated damage to property was pegged at P12,500. The area affected was 50 square meters.

The fire happens just days after a fire engulfed a high-rise building in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City.

Nearly P4 billion worth of property went up in smoke in the nine-hour fire.

