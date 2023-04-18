Pagasa: Heat index in Dauis, Bohol reaches 44°C

MANILA, Philippines — The heat index in Dauis, Bohol reached 44°C at 2:00 pm on Monday, which is within the “danger” category, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Pagasa said the “danger” category of a heat index ranges from 42°C to 51°C.

In its bulletin released on Monday, Pagasa said the heat index of the said area was the fifth highest recorded in the country from March 1 to April 17.

The hottest heat index on the said period was at 49°C, reported at Guian, Eastern Samar on April 16, Sunday.

Heat index measures the level of discomfort an average person experiences due to combined effects of the temperature and air humidity.

