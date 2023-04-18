Jack Black on playing a villain: What would ‘Star Wars’ be without Darth Vader?

Jack Black, who voices Bowser in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” said in a recent interview that he had so much fun playing the villain in the animated film—and here’s why: “Let’s face it, many times a movie is only as good as its evil villain. Like, what would ‘Star Wars’ be without Darth Vader?

“You’ve got to have them; you’ve got to have the dark. To have the good, you also need to have the evil. So, it feels great to flex that evil muscle. It’s a necessary and powerful ingredient in the soup—it’s the spice.”

But taking part in the movie, which opens in Philippine theaters tomorrow, was also special for the irrepressible comedian because it brought memories when he began playing Nintendo games at age 13.

“Back in the ‘80s, I stumbled upon Donkey Kong (where Mario was introduced, as carpenter called Jumpman, in 1981). I still remember the magic of that game, and thinking, ‘This leaves Pac-Man in the dust!’

“There was something very hypnotic and charismatic about the character of Mario and his battle against Donkey Kong, throwing the barrels down the street, because you had to bounce and jump at the perfect time. [You have to] grab that hammer, hit those barrels to get the points, and rescue Princess Peach up at the top—and that was it!

“Donkey Kong, Princess Peach and Mario were like the Holy Trinity. And I remember playing it for hours and hours. I put so many quarters into that machine!” INQ

