52-year-old Boljoon, Cebu native finishes Boston Marathon in less than 4 hrs

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- Cebuano long-distance runner Segundino Cardines showed his old winning form by finishing one of the world’s most prestigious and gruelling footraces, the Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023.

The 52-year old Cardines who is a native of Boljoon town, south Cebu finished the full marathon in three hours and 31 minutes. He was among the tens of thousands of runners coming from all of the world.

For Cardines it was a fitting achievement for him to rekindle his once promising career in athletics.

Cardines revealed that during his younger years, he was one of the most elite runners in the country. He won five gold medals in two editions of the Palarong Pambansa in 1995 and 1996.

He also grabbed podium finishes in some of the Philippines’s most prestigious marathons in the Tri-City Marathon and Milo Marathon.

However, Cardines saw greener pasture, the reason why he migrated to the United States in 1999. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey with his family.

BOSTON MARATHON

“First time nako mo join sa Boston Marathon. Nakahuman sad ko sa New York Marathon for three times pero lahi ra ang Boston Marathon kay mas lisud ang qualifying ug ang route. Naka qualify ko sa Boston Marathon kadtong ni apil ko sa Philadelphia Marathon. Akong nakuha ang qualifying time nga 3:12, mas paspas sa ilang standard qualifying time nga 3:25 para sa 51-52 years old pareho nako,” Cardines told CDN DIgital.

“Among group diri sa US, among aim ang mahuman ang six major marathons of the world sa among pangidaron karon para maapil sad mi sa record,” he adds.

The six major marathons in the world are Boston, Chicago, New York, London, Berlin, and Tokyo.

So far, Cardines already bagged two of them in Boston and in New York Marathon. In New York, he impressively finished the race three times already.

His next target is the Chicago Marathon in October. He also has other races in mind such as the Brooklyn Half Marathon on May 20.

“Tiguwang nako karon, sakit na akong tuhod ug tiil, dili na pareho sauna na nga kusog pa ta, pero kinahanglan jud ta mo exercise pirmi, labaw na mo taas atong dugo. Kung mo undang ta, motaas ug balik. Kinahanglan na ma maintain nato,” said Cardines.

“Dili na pareho sa Cebu sauna nga pamugasay naay premyo, pero karon lahi na karon enjoy na lang jud ang pag dagan.”

ELITE ATHLETE

Cardines shared that in the 1995 Palarong Pambansa in Pangasinan, he bagged two gold medals by ruling the 5-kilometer an 10k runs. The next year in the Palarong Pambansa in Socsargen, he earned three gilts by topping the 5k, 10k, and 12k categories.

Despite his age, Cardines still works as a part-time driver for a popular service/ride-hailing, food delivery transportation company in Jersey City.

“Pagbalhin nako diri sa US, nangita ko ug paagi nga maka exercise jud kay athlete man ko sauna. Kung di man gani ko makaapil ug competition, exercise na lang jud akong buhaton sama sa running,” said Cardines.

“Para sa mga pareho ug edad nako, exercise lang jud sila or modula sila ug basketball or ilahang favorite sport. Basta naa lang jud pasingot kay kung pabaya ka, ug samot hilig ka ug mantikaon nga pagkaon, mo saka jud tanan imong balation.”

