Tabuelan police official denies links to Rep. Arnie Teves

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The acting chief of the Tabuelan Police Station has denied allegations that he was involved in illegal activities during his assignment in Negros Oriental.

“Nganong mahimo man tawn ko nila nga bagman nga dugay naman ko wala sa Negros,” said Police Capt. Allen June Germodo, referring to accusations that he was the alleged bagman of Congressman Arnulfo Teves. Jr.

The allegations surrounding Germodo first surfaced during the Senate Hearing on the killing of former Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and eight others.

Teves, one of the political rivals of Degamo, is being accused as one of the alleged masterminds behind the latter’s death last March.

During the hearing, which was broadcasted live on social media, local officials in Negros Oriental pointed to Germodo as the alleged bagman, or the person tasked of collecting proceeds from online sabong and Small Town Lottery (STL) apparently owned by Teves.

However, in a teleconference on Tuesday, April 18, Germodo said these were nothing but ‘baseless accusations’ made against him.

The police official added that he will make an appearance before the higher chamber in Congress if it meant clearing his name.

“Ngano man mahimo tang bagman sa STL nga na-relieve nako diha mga last year pa,” said Germodo.

“Wala naman ko diha sa Negros Oriental naa naman ko sa (Cebu) province. Kana ako sa nang klaruhon, ako sang klaruhon unsa na nga alegasyon,” he added.

Between 2020 and 2021, Germodo became the chief of the police units based in the towns of Sta. Catalina and Zamboanguita in Negros Oriental.

However, in 2022, he was among the police officers in Negros Oriental who were relieved from service and reassigned to other areas. In Germodo’s case, he was sent to Cebu in October 2022 to serve as deputy chief of Oslob Police Station.

His most recent assignment was last March 21 when he was designated as the officer-in-charge of the Tabuelan Police Station.

Meanwhile, the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CCPO) said they have not received any reports alleging Germodo’s involvement in the Degamo case.

Police Lt. Col. Mark Gifter Sucalit, Deputy Provincial Director for Operations of CPPO, told reporters in a separate interview that they were shocked to learn about the accusations hurled against one of their chiefs of police.

“Yes, we were surprise on base sa report so not officially on one of our personnel implicated sa Degamo incident,” said Sucalit.

In the meantime, the CCPO will be coordinating with the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) since the matter does not fall under their jurisdiction.

