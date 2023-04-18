Bohol’s Shane “Sugar” Gentallan to face China’s DianXing Zhu in Kumong Bol-Anon 10

CEBU CITY, Philippines— PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s prospect Shane “Sugar” Gentallan will test his mettle against another prospect, DianXing Zhu of China, in “Kumong Bol-Anon 10” scheduled on May 6, 2023, at the Guindulman gymnasium in Bohol province.

Gentallan and Zhu will provide the co-main event duel in the fight card promoted by the PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions.

Gentallan will challenge Zhu, the reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Boxing Council (ABC) light flyweight title holder, for 10 rounds.

The fight will be a fitting test for the 25-year-old Gentallan who is one of PMI’s top prospects. He holds an unbeaten record of seven wins with four knockouts.

Gentallan is also the current World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental Youth minimumweight champion. He wrested the title by scoring a second round knockout against Indonesian Faisol Akbar last February 25 in Calape, Bohol.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Chinese is a fitting opponent to the young Boholano prospect. Zhu has a record of 7-1 (win-loss) with six knockouts.

Zhu scored technical knockout victories in his two previous bouts against fellow Chinese Yujie Zeng in 2020 and Thai Narathip Sungsut just last March 27 to win the WBC ABC Silver light flyweight title in Lam Luk Ka, Thailand.

This will be Zhu’s second time to fight abroad. His first fight outside China was against Sungsut.

His lone defeat came from the hands of fellow Chinese Fangyong Zhang in 2020. Zhu lost via unanimous decision after four rounds.

On the other hand, the main event of Kumong Bol-Anon 10 features PMI’s Jake Amparo versus Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s Clyde Azarcon for the Philippine mini flyweight title.

