Mandaue plans to institutionalize annual celebration of National Solo Parents’ Week

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City is planning to institutionalize the annual celebration of the National Solo Parents’ Week and Solo Parents’ Day.

The proposed ordinance regarding the matter was already approved on first reading by the city council and is currently at the committee on laws. It will still need to undergo second and third reading.

Hyll Retuya, chief of staff of City Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, chairman of the committee on social services, said that once the proposed ordinance will be passed, a few activities for solo parents will be conducted as the city government needs to allocate budget for the celebration annually.

“Paghatag nato og bili sa solo parents, paghatag og bili sa kani nga sector,” said Retuya regarding the proposed ordinance.

The National Solo Parents’ Week and Solo Parents’ Day are celebrated every third week and third Saturday of April, respectively.

The City Social Welfare and Services has recorded over 2,000 solo parents in the city, he said.

Part of the activities that is planned to be conducted is the recognition of outstanding solo parents that have significant contributions to their barangays.

Financial assistance

Retuya said that registered solo parents in the city were given Identification Cards so that they were able to avail of the benefits such as discounts in grocery stores among others.

They do not have an annual cash assistance like the senior citizens and Persons With Disability but there were already discussion about the matter, he said.

Senior Citizens are given P8,000 allowance while PWDs are provided P6,000 assistance yearly that is divided into two tranches.

“We are in discussion pod ana but nothing absolute pa gyud about sa financial assistance sa solo parents pero hopefully sa mga umaabot nga tuig basin naa na niya puhon,” he said.

