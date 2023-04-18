PWDs in Mandaue receive first tranche of financial assistance

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Persons With Disability (PWDs) in Mandaue City received the first tranche of their financial assistance worth P3,000 on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

The distribution of the financial assistance for PWDs in some barangays was conducted at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex.

The PWDs from barangays Centro, Alang-alang, Banilad, Mantuyong, Guizo and Cambaro were the ones scheduled to receive their financial assistance on Tuesday morning.

Joseph Jumantoc, the president of the Mandaue City PWD Federation said that the distribution for other barangays will be conducted in their gymnasiums and barangay halls on Tuesday afternoon.

“Sa Complex, kato ning uban nga mga barangay nga wala silay gym pero ang Banilad murag ilahang gym gigamit nga evacuation center mao nang naa sad sila diri karun,” said Jumantoc.

(Here in the complex, there are those beneficiaries from barangays who don’t have their own gyms and for those in Banilad, their gym is being used as an evacuation center at the moment that’s why they are here.)

The PWDs are given yearly assistance of P6,000 by the city government that is divided into two tranches. The second tranche is expected to be released in the second week of November, said Jumantoc.

The number of PWDs in Mandaue qualified for the financial assistance is 5,389.

One of the beneficiaries was Marichu Ando, 27 years old, from brgy. Alang-Alang. Marichu, who has down syndrome, said she was happy to receive the cash aid.

Marichu’s mother Lily Ando said the money will be used to buy Marichu’s daily basic needs and other things she wants to buy.

Mandaue City PWD Federation President Jumantoc said those who cannot claim today can still do so at the City Treasurer’s Office on Wednesday, April 19, and Thursday, April 20.

Jumantoc said that PWDs who are registered this year will receive their financial assistance next year.

