Cebu guv: Sabong OK if LGU allows

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Sabong, the local term used to describe cockfighting, is allowed in Cebu province as long as it has secured approval from the local government concerned, according to Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

Garcia made this pronouncement as the province and local law enforcers met to discuss security and peace and order preparations for May, a month when many fiesta celebrations are expected.

During their meeting, the governor told officials of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) to stop doing raids against cockfighting activities with approval from the local government unit (LGU).

Based on the report from Sugbo News, the Capitol’s media portal, the meeting stemmed after the local government of Catmon wondered why police recently raided a ‘makeshift cockfighting’ session in their locality despite having a Mayor’s permit.

Citing Presidential Decree (PD) No. 449, Police Col. Rommel Ochave, CPPO director, told officials of the provincial government that cockfighting activities are only limited in licensed arenas, and that these should be held on Sundays, holidays, and during local fiestas.

But Garcia responded, saying that PD 449 has been repealed after the the Local Government Code of 1991 (Republic Act 7160).

She pointed out that Section 447, Paragraph 3 of the Local Government Code ‘empowers the Sangguniang Bayan of Local Government Units) to authorize and license the establishment, operation, and maintenance of cockpits, and regulate cockfighting and commercial breeding of gamecocks.’

The Capitol’s stance also received support from mayors like Daanbantayan’s Sun Shimura.

Shimura, who also sits as the president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) – Cebu Chapter, said complying with PD 449 can sometimes be ‘impractical.’

Sabong, also known as tigbakay, is a favorite Filipino past time.

/bmjo

