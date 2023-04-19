Teves insists he’s not scary: ‘I’m a celebrity’

MANILA, Philippines — Suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. on Wednesday, April 18, 2023, insisted that he is not feared in his own province but instead he is treated like a celebrity.

Teves said this in response to accusations thrown against him and his family after the brazen assassination of Teves’ political rival, Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo — dubbed as the “pamplona massacre.”

“Kung nakakatakot ako bakit ang daming nag-pipicture sa’kin, kahit saan ako pumunta para rin akong artista, I’m a celebrity,” said Teves in an interview over ABS-CBN’s Sakto.

(If I’m scary why are so many people taking pictures of me, everywhere I go I’m like an actor, I’m a celebrity.)

“People want to have my picture taken with them, lalapit ka ba sa taong nakakatakot, hindi naman ‘di ba?” he added.

(People want to have my picture taken with them, would you approach a scary person, not really, right?)

He even challenged those who accuse him of being “scary” to compare their followers in social media.

“I’m more of a celebrity than them, wala naman yatang taong takot sa celebrity ‘di ba?” he insisted.

(I’m more of a celebrity than them, surely, no one is afraid of celebrities, right?)

Teves may be referring to his Facebook page which has over 580,000 followers, as of posting time.

The suspended lawmaker is being tagged as a “mastermind” in the Pamplona massacre, which he has repeatedly denied since.

He remains to reside outside of the country even amid an ensuing investigation on his involvement, refusing to return home due to certain “threats against his life.”

