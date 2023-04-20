Bato: Ex-Pres. Duterte says Teves clan pressured Gokongwei group to give up land

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from the spate of killings and attempted murders allegedly involving the Teves family in Negros Oriental, Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Wednesday said that even the Gokongwei group was pressured into surrendering a land title to the Teveses.

Dela Rosa made the revelation, citing the information from former President Rodrigo Duterte, during the end of the third day of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs’ investigation into the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

“Last night tumawag sa’kin si former President Duterte at gusto niyang ipaalam dito sa committee hearing na ito, na kinukumpirma niya na pumunta sa kaniya ang mga Gokongwei at nagreklamo tungkol doon sa lupa na kanilang nabili kay late Herminio Teves na pamilya,” said Dela Rosa.

(Last night former President Duterte called me and wanted to inform the committee hearing, that he confirms that the Gokongweis went to him and complained about the land they bought from the late Herminio Teves family.)

“Talagang sila raw ay ginipit doon at sila ay napilitan na lang i-give up ang kanilang lupa na pagmamayari nila dahil lahat na lang ng diskarte ay ginawa sa kanila para lang sila ay mawalan ng gana sa lupa,” he added.

(It is said that they were really pressured there and they were forced to give up their land that they own because all the strategies were done for them just to make them lose their interest in the piece of land.)

According to dela Rosa during their phone call on Tuesday night, Duterte was really furious at the Teves clan.

“Sabi ni Former President Duterte, galit ako diyan dahil lumapit sa’kin si Gokongwei, lahat ng expletives na sinabi niya,” said Dela Rosa.

(Former President Duterte said he is furious because Gokongwei approached him, he had said all the expletives.)

Dela Rosa said the committee even invited Robina Gokongwei to show up to the Senate hearing, but did not do so.

To recall, suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. is being tagged as the “mastermind” behind the assassination of Degamo and eight others — also known as the “Pamplona massacre” — which he has repeatedly denied since.

