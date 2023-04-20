School district supervisor shot dead in Bohol town

TAGBILARAN CITY — A school district supervisor was shot dead by still unknown assailants while driving his car in Inabanga town, Bohol province on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, Inabanga Mayor Jose Jono Jumamoy identified the victim as Noel Duavis. The mayor described the victim as a good and hardworking person.

“He was loved by his fellow teachers and the community,” said Jumamoy.

Duavis, 53, a resident of Buenavista town, was the father of Mark Johnuel Duavis, who placed 10th in the October 2022 physician licensure examination.

Based on initial reports, Duavis was on his way home when unknown men shot his vehicle.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Police have yet to identify the assailants and the motive behind the murder of Duavis.

“Thank you for serving the people of Inabanga, especially in our youth’s education. We will never forget your deeds and great love for us,” Jumamoy said.

