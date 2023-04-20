Three new Filipino boxing champions make courtesy call on President Marcos in Palace

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three Filipino boxing champions paid a courtesy call at the Malacañang Palace on Thursday, April 20, as a fitting recognition to their world-class achievements.

The three boxing champions was headed by the newly-crowned International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Association (WBA) world super bantamweight champion Marlon “Nightmare” Tapales, the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) world minimumweight champion Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem, and IBF Inter-Continental, IBO Inter-Continental, and WBC Asian Boxing Council super featherweight champion Charly “King’s Warrior” Suarez.

Welcomed by PBBM

Philippine President, Ferdinand “Bong Bong” Marcos Jr. welcomed them at the Malacañang Palace and even signed some boxing gloves as souvenirs.

Also present during the courtesy call was Tapales’ promoter Sean Gibbons and his manager JC Manangquil of Sanman Promotions.

They were joined by Jerusalem’s manager Nobuyuki Matsuura and Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Chairman Richard Clarin.

Tapales dethrones Akhmadaliev

It can be recalled that Tapales dethroned erstwhile champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev last April 8 in San Antonio, Texas via split decision to clinch the two world titles. The victory reasserted Tapales of Tubod Lanao, Del Norte as a world champion.

The 31-year-old Tapales has a record of 37 wins with 19 knockouts and three defeats and he is a former WBO world bantamweight champion in 2016.

Jerusalem KOs Japanese boxer

Meanwhile, Jerusalem who is based in Cebu under ZIP Sanman Boxing Team became the first Filipino boxer to win a world title, ending a long world title drought for Filipino boxers.

He defeated Masataka Taniguchi via a sensational second round technical knockout last January in Osaka, Japan. He sports a record of 20-2 (win-loss) with 12 knockouts.

Suarez upsets Aussie boxer

On the other hand, Suarez, 34, who is an army reservist wrested the three regional titles by upsetting hometown boxer Paul Fleming in Sydney, Australia last March 15.

Suarez knocked out Fleming in the 12th round. He improved his unbeaten record to 15-0 with nine knockouts.

