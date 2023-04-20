Lapu-Lapu topnotcher gets P100,000; 149 board passers get P5,000 each — Chan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — 150 Oponganons, who passed the board examination, received cash incentives from the Lapu-Lapu City government.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that he was very proud of their achievements in passing the board exam.

“Maong isip paghatag og pahalipay sa maong kalampusan, anaa kitay programa nga mo-apod kanila og incentive nga atong gidunol kanila karon lang hapona. Walay kabutangan ang ilang kalipay kay murag kaduha sila nagmadaugon,” Chan said.

(As a way to give them incentives for their achievement, we have a program that will give them incentives that we gave to them this afternoon. They were so happy because it seemed that they won twice.)

Each board passer received a P5,000 cash incentive from the city government.

No. 1 in board exam

However, a board exam topnotcher, Daryl Ferrer Abapo, received P100,000 after he garnered the highest score in the Naval Architect Licensure Examination in October last year.

Abapo graduated from the University of Cebu.

“Pero kay aduna man tay Oponganon nga mapasigarbuhon kaayung mi-TOP 1 sa iyang gitake nga board exam. Nakadawat siya og malabo nga P100,000! Siya si Daryl Ferrer Abapo nga nakaangkon og pinakataas nga score sa gipahigayon nga Naval Architect Licensure Examination niadtong Oktobre nga lumad Oponganon ug nagtungha sa University of Cebu,” he added.

(But we have an Oponganon that we are so proud because he got ‘top 1’ rank in the board exam that he took. He received P100,000! He is Daryl Ferrer Abapo, who garnered the highest score of the Naval Architect Licensure Examination last October and who is also an Oponganon who went to school in the University of Cebu.)

Chan also urged other Oponganons to do well in the board exam.

The cash incentives’ distribution to board passers and topnotchers is in accordance with Resolution 14-2138-2017 and Ordinance 14-095-2017 passed by the City Council during the previous administration.

