Cebu City sends 1,100-strong delegation to next week’s CVIRAA in Carcar City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City, the defending CVIRAA overall champion will send a huge delegation for the week-long meet that officially starts on Monday, April 23, in Carcar City, south Cebu.

A total of 545 athletes, 145 coaches, 130 officiating officials, and 280 working committee members make up the Cebu City delegation in a bid to defend the overall crown of the regional athletic meet.

The group left Cebu City for Carcar on Friday, April 21.

The Niños will be billeted at the Ocana Central Elementary School which borders the neighboring town of Sibonga.

For 27 years, the Niños have ruled this regional meet which is the qualifier for the Palarong Pambansa.

In the previous CVIRAA which was in 2019, the Niños hauled a total of 73 gold medals, 57 silver medals, and 73 bronze medals in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

Its secondary division athletes and teams contributed the most gilts with 57 in total along with 36 silvers, and 51 bronzes.

Meanwhile, its elementary division athletes and teams had, 16-21-22 (gold-silver-bronze) medals.

Bohol Province settled for second with a 44-53-51 harvest followed by Lapu-Lapu City with a 44-21-26 haul.

Dumaguete City finished fourth (37-42-39) while Cebu Province rounded off the top five with a 33-30-62 tally.

Most of the secondary division athletes of Cebu City are from the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters which dominated the recent 30th Cebu City Olympics.

This will be the first CVIRAA in almost four years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2020 edition of the CVIRAA in Dumaguete City was canceled due to the health pandemic.

The rest of the competing LGUs for next week’s CVIRAA are Mandaue City, Talisay City, City of Bogo, Bayawan City, City of Naga, Toledo City, Siquior, Bais City, Dumaguete City, Guihulngan City, Tanjay City, and the host, Carcar City. /rcg

READ:

Carcar eyed as CVIRAA host

Palarong Pambansa goes digital this year with no kids under 15

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP