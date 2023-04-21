LOOK: Dolly de Leon, Kathryn Bernardo bond in ‘fun, casual meetup’

Dolly de Leon and Kathryn Bernardo finally met each other, almost a month after they announced their upcoming movie together, “A Very Good Girl.”

The award-winning actresses bonded over dinner along with director Petersen Vargas, who will helm the dark comedy film, as seen on Star Cinema’s Instagram page on Friday, April 21. They were also joined by Carmi Raymundo, the creative manager for “A Very Good Girl.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABS-CBN Films, Star Cinema (@starcinema)

In a separate Instagram post, De Leon can be seen welcoming Bernardo with a hug when the latter arrived at the restaurant. The two of them then appeared to have had a fun conversation with the production team.

Vargas, De Leon and Bernardo also gave glimpses of their meeting through their respective Instagram pages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Petersen 4-ever (@awarewolves)

Fans gushed over the actresses’ meeting as they looked forward to seeing the upcoming film.

Both De Leon and Bernardo earlier expressed excitement over working on one project together. De Leon described the younger actress as a “very good and kind person,” while Bernardo said she considered it an honor to work alongside the “Triangle of Sadness” star.

“A Very Good Girl,” which is slated for a 2023 release, will have Marionne Dominique Mancol as its screenwriter and Daniel Saniana as its creative supervisor. Further details about the cast, plot and premiere date have yet to be disclosed as of this writing. /ra

RELATED STORIES:

Dolly de Leon thrilled to work with Kathryn Bernardo in upcoming movie

Birthday girl Kathryn Bernardo bares next film projects with Dolly de Leon, Olivia Lamasan