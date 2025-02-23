FACES OF CEBU: Kent Tumangan, cancer survivor, multi-awarded para athlete

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Athletes are often admired for their dedication, perseverance, and pursuit of excellence. They train relentlessly, pushing their limits in all conditions.

While becoming an athlete is no easy feat, some face even greater challenges.

Para athletes, for instance, not only commit to rigorous training but also overcome unique obstacles along the way. Their resilience and determination redefine what it means to strive for success, proving that true greatness knows no boundaries.

One para athlete from Cebu is living proof of this.

His name is Kent Mandawe Tumangan, who is from Barangay Canduman in Mandaue City, Cebu.

Tumangan, who is 28 as of this writing, is a multi-awarded obstacle course racing (OCR) para athlete and a dragon boat paddler. He is a cancer survivor, making him an inspiration to many.

Tumangan lost one leg to bone cancer at the age of 19.

Ironically, Kent found out about this through the sport he loved to play in his younger years. Basketball.

He suffered an injury in a game, and it was when he had his injury checked when he found out he had bone cancer in his leg.

At a young age, losing something so essential to daily life was not easy to accept, let alone adjust to.

But Kent knew he had a choice—either to dwell in despair or to find his niche in the world.

“After the amputation, I got depressed for many years. In those years, I just stayed home and became more lazy. Then I realized I can’t be like this forever. So why not try doing an activity to divert my mind? So that I’d not always think that I am a PWD (person with disability),” he said.

So, Tumangan chose to move on. And it paid off.

Now, Kent Tumangan, a bone cancer survivor who has just one leg, is a national athlete for OCR.

“I am a student-national athlete, a member of the Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation and PADS Dragon Boat Racing Team, a student at Asian College of Technology taking a Bachelor of Secondary Education major in English, a second-year college student, and a part-time employee at Decathlon Cebu.”

While some view disabilities as a hindrance to success, Kent found a way to embrace his and use it as leverage to achieve his goals, not just as a para athlete, but also for himself and his future.

With what Kent has achieved so far, he is able to inspire not only individuals with disabilities but also those who struggle to start their fitness journey.

He believes that with the right mindset, discipline, and consistency, anyone can achieve their personal aspirations.

Though Kent’s determination, discipline, and passion helped him achieve success, the journey wasn’t smooth sailing.

Losing his leg really challenged him, not only mentally, but also physically. As soon as he got over the mental aspect of it, he immediately worked on the physical side.

“It was really difficult because there were a lot of things I needed to develop to be able to run fast. First, I had to do strengthening, I had to work so my arms, core, and upper body would be strong to be able to compensate while using the crutches. I also had to develop the remaining leg because it was the most important thing because it was what would carry my whole body weight when I run. Then I do dragon boat to develop my cardio.”

From ringing that final bell in OCR competitions to crossing finish lines, Kent has endured hardcore training and countless sacrifices.

And it has all paid off, earning not just praises from both familiar and unfamiliar faces, but also igniting confidence in others.

Among Kent’s achievements are finishing with silver medals in both the 10-meter Ninja Race and the 3KM OCR at the OCR World Championships in Belgium. He also placed 7th overall in the Adaptive category at the Spartan Trifecta World Championship in Greece.

In dragon boat racing, he secured four gold medals at the 14th IDBF World Championships and eight more at the 16th, both held in Thailand.

This is Kent’s message to those seeking inspiration:

“Be consistent lang gyud always and always set a goal para ma-identify or mahibaw-an nimo nga nag-improve ka. Set achievable goals, like for example, kung ganahan ka mag-loose weight, you need to measure daan and set ka og goals, pila ka months mag-loose ko og 5 kilos. Ingana para makahibaw kas imong progress. Basta, always trust the process lang gyud and stay consistent on what you are doing. Be an inspiration to others.”

Kent Tumangan’s journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, passion, and purpose.

His story reminds us that success is not about limitations but about the courage to push beyond them. As he continues to inspire, one finish line at a time, he proves that with the right mindset, anything is possible.