DILG-7 taps women for anti-drug drive, launches BIDA program

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Department of Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG-7) has tapped women to help in the government’s campaign against illegal drugs.

This was after the DILG launched its Buhay Ingatan, Droga Ayawan (BIDA) program on the culmination activity of the Women’s Summit, which is part of the city’s celebration of Women’s Month, on Friday, April 21, at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Leocaldio Trovela, DILG-7 regional director, stressed that women play a very important role in society.

Trovela said that women would inspire, understand, provide guidance and take care of the family.

He then called on women and urged them to promote and inspire their family members to avoid using illegal drugs.

DILG-7 : What is BIDA program

The BIDA program will concentrate on three key areas which are community, barangay, and schools.

He said this would be an intensified and holistic campaign, aimed to raise awareness and encourage the community to participate in the reduction of demand of illegal drugs.

The BIDA rollout in Mandaue was the first for Region 7 or Central Visayas and the DILG would launch the program in other areas in the region as well soon.

In line with this, Lawyer Ebenezer Daryl Manzano, Mandaue City Substance Abuse Prevention Office (MCSAPO) chief, said that they would continue to provide their services regarding anti-illegal drugs and other types of addiction such as rehabilitation among others.

Manzano also described how to spot or notice if someone was into using illegal drugs.

These include sudden weight change of a person, having blood red eyes, and a person’s behavioral changes among others.

MCSAPO seminars

Manzano said that they would also continue to hold seminars such as the Drug Free Work Place Seminar for the personnel of Barangay Subangdaku in the city.

He also said that random drug test would be done after the seminar.

Another seminar will focus on the development of Anti-Illegal Drug Advocacy materials for student representatives from the different schools in the Mandaue City School’s division.

He said the MCSAPO would expect students who attended this seminar, to create content that would influence their peers to avoid using illegal drugs.

Those who attended the Women’s Month culmination and the BIDA launching included Mandaue Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede, DILG-7 director, DILG Mandaue head, and MCSAPO representatives.

