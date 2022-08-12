Breakthrough forum: Drug users share rehab journey through SuGod
CEBU CITY, Philippines — How did the 2,000 drug dependents change and got rid of their drug addiction through the Surrender to God or “SuGod” program?
This is what “Breakthrough: A forum on the state of drug addiction recovery in Cebu” on Sunday, August 14, at the IEC Convention Center aims to tell Cebuanos, especially to recovering communities from illegal drug use and their families.
The forum is the highlight of the celebration of the sixth anniversary of SuGod, which is a ministry of the Archdiocese of Cebu that provides free drug recovery intervention and prevention program using faith-based and scientific methods.
Fe Barino, founder of SuGOD, during a press conference on Friday, August 12, said the Breakthrough forum would be an avenue for attendees, especially the families of drug dependents, to hear both sides of the journey, including that of the recovering drug dependents and of the public and private entities supporting them.
“Kini usa ka forum diin atong mapaminaw kung unsa ang kahimtang sa atong mga recovering drug dependents nga naningkamot pagbag-o sa ilang kinabuhi, labi na panahon sa pandemic,” Barino said.
(This is a forum where we listen and know how our recovering drug dependents have tried to change their lives for the better, especially during the time of the pandemic.)
Barino said a praise and worship activity scheduled at 1 p.m on Sunday will be held before the actual recovery forum at 2 p.m.
It will be followed by a Holy Mass to be presided by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma at 4 p.m and a dinner and fellowship afterwards.
Barino said those interested to join the Breakthrough forum this August 14 forum could preregister online for P300 to cover their dinner and snacks.
Meanwhile, Barino shared the latest programs of SuGod, which included the new SuGod faith-based community of LGBT.
Aside from that, she also shared programs where SuGod graduates were given trainings so that they could work and support themselves.
“Ngadto sa panahon sa pandemic, duna sab tay mga programa diin kadtong mga nakaagi na sa programa sa SuGOD, atong gihatagan og technical trainings/skills training aron sila mamahimong mapuslanon,” she said.
(At the time of the pandemic, we have a program where those who have gone through the SuGod program were given technical/skills trainings so that they could be of use.)
“Ug kaluoy sa Ginoo, tungod kay niadtong panahona pandemic man, ato silang gibutang sa usa ka lugar, sulod sa upat ka buwan–naghimo tag training nila ug karon naa na silay mga trabaho,” she added.
(And through God’s help, because at that time it was the pandemic, we placed them in a place for four months — where we gave them trainings and now they have jobs.)
The program started in 2016 when the government under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte launched its war on drugs.
SuGod’s approach, being a faith-based program, was heavily influenced by Life in the Spirit Seminars (LSS) presented by charismatic congregations.
Barino said that the SuGod program had already rehabilitated an estimated 2,000 drug dependents in 21 batches since it started six years ago in 2016.
