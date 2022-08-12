Breakthrough forum: Drug users share rehab journey through SuGod

CEBU CITY, Philippines — How did the 2,000 drug dependents change and got rid of their drug addiction through the Surrender to God or “SuGod” program?

This is what “Breakthrough: A forum on the state of drug addiction recovery in Cebu” on Sunday, August 14, at the IEC Convention Center aims to tell Cebuanos, especially to recovering communities from illegal drug use and their families.

The forum is the highlight of the celebration of the sixth anniversary of SuGod, which is a ministry of the Archdiocese of Cebu that provides free drug recovery intervention and prevention program using faith-based and scientific methods.

Fe Barino, founder of SuGOD, during a press conference on Friday, August 12, said the Breakthrough forum would be an avenue for attendees, especially the families of drug dependents, to hear both sides of the journey, including that of the recovering drug dependents and of the public and private entities supporting them.

“Kini usa ka forum diin atong mapaminaw kung unsa ang kahimtang sa atong mga recovering drug dependents nga naningkamot pagbag-o sa ilang kinabuhi, labi na panahon sa pandemic,” Barino said.

(This is a forum where we listen and know how our recovering drug dependents have tried to change their lives for the better, especially during the time of the pandemic.)