TNT ends Ginebra reign, wins 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup crown

MANILA, Philippines–TNT rode the hot hands of Mikey Williams all of Friday night to topple Barangay Ginebra, 97-93, and capture the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup championship.

Williams had 38 points, seven rebounds and three assists in a scintillating shooting performance at Smart Araneta Coliseum for the Game 6 win that knocked the Gin Kings off their lofty perch and helped TNT tab its first-ever title in the third conference.

The Tropang Giga’s victory thus ended the crowd darlings’ two-year stranglehold of the Governors’ Cup.

Import Rondae Hollis Jefferson chipped in 27 points and 13 rebounds to cap a run that also saw him capture the Best Import award. He also won his first crown as a pro.

Williams, the reigning Scoring Champion, hit nine triples—including an outrageously deep one that put TNT back up, 95-93, with 1:15 remaining.

The Filipino-American was eventually named Finals Most Valuable Player with an average of 22 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.

“I’ve got a special group of guys behind me,” the Filipino-American guard said as he accepted the award from the PBA Press Corps.

Resident Gin Kings backup Justin Brownlee had 29 points and 12 rebounds, while Jamie Malonzo and Scottie Thompson added at least 20 more in the losing effort.

