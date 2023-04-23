No heat respite: Hot, humid weather to persist nationwide, says Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Hot and humid weather, with possible isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will persist nationwide on Sunday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Ang buong bahagi ng Luzon kasama ang Metro Manila ay makakaranas ng bahagyang maulap hanggang maulap na kalangitan, magiging mainit at maalinsangan pa rin ang ating panahon lalo na sa tanghalii,” said Pagasa weather specialist Grace Castañeda.

(Luzon will have partly cloudy skies, it will also be hot and humid, especially at noon-time.)

Castañeda urged the public to limit outdoor activities and heat exposure.

“Meron ding posibilidad ng mga isolated na pagulan, pagkidlat at pagkulog dulot ng localized thunderstorms,” she added.

(Expect sudden rain showers due to localized thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.)

No weather disturbance is being monitored in and around the Philippine area of responsibility, Pagasa added.

The state weather bureau did not raise gale warnings over any of the country’s seaboards as only slight to moderate sea conditions are expected.

Forecast temperature range in key cities / areas on Sunday

Metro Manila: 24 to 35 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 18 to 27 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

gsg

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP