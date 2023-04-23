No heat respite: Hot, humid weather to persist nationwide, says Pagasa
MANILA, Philippines — Hot and humid weather, with possible isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will persist nationwide on Sunday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
“Ang buong bahagi ng Luzon kasama ang Metro Manila ay makakaranas ng bahagyang maulap hanggang maulap na kalangitan, magiging mainit at maalinsangan pa rin ang ating panahon lalo na sa tanghalii,” said Pagasa weather specialist Grace Castañeda.
(Luzon will have partly cloudy skies, it will also be hot and humid, especially at noon-time.)
Castañeda urged the public to limit outdoor activities and heat exposure.
“Meron ding posibilidad ng mga isolated na pagulan, pagkidlat at pagkulog dulot ng localized thunderstorms,” she added.
(Expect sudden rain showers due to localized thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.)
No weather disturbance is being monitored in and around the Philippine area of responsibility, Pagasa added.
The state weather bureau did not raise gale warnings over any of the country’s seaboards as only slight to moderate sea conditions are expected.
Forecast temperature range in key cities / areas on Sunday
- Metro Manila: 24 to 35 degrees Celsius
- Baguio City: 18 to 27 degrees Celsius
- Laoag City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Kalayaan Islands: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Cebu: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban City: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga City: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius
- Davao City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
