IATF raises COVID-19 alert level in most parts of PH; some restrictions in effect
MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) raised COVID-19 Alert Level 2 in 26 areas, including Cebu Province, from April 15 to 30, 2023, with some restriction that needed to be followed.
In a Resolution No. 6-C series of 2023, the IATF said it has approved the recommendation of the sub-Technical Working Group for Data Analytics placing several areas under alert level effective April 15, 2023, to April 30, 2023.
The resolution was signed by Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire and Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos on April 14, 2023.
Areas under Alert Level 2 are mandated to implement restrictions such as a 50 percent capacity in establishments indoors for fully vaccinated adults and 70 percent capacity outdoors.
Areas under Alert Level 1 permits intrazonal and interzonal travel with no restrictions based on age and co-morbidities.
A certification stated that the Resolution No. 6-C had been unanimously approved and adopted following a series of meetings and consultations.
Metro Manila is now under Alert Level 1, while the other areas with alert levels are as follows:
Areas / provinces under Alert Level 2
- Benguet
- Ifugao
- Quezon Province
- Palawan
- Camarines Norte
- Masbate
- Antique
- Negros Occidental
- Bohol
- Cebu Province
- Negros Oriental
- Leyte
- Western Samar
- Lanao del Norte
- Davao de Oro
- Davao del Norte
- Davao del Sur
- Davao Occidental
- North Cotabato
- Sarangani
- Sultan Kudarat
- Dinagat Islands
- Basilan
- Maguindanao
- Sulu
- Tawi-Tawi
Areas / provinces under Alert Level 1
- Metro Manila
- Caloocan City
- Malabon City
- Navotas City
- Valenzuela City
- Pateros
- Pasig City
- Marikina City
- Taguig City
- Quezon City
- Manila
- Makati City
- Mandaluyong City
- San Juan City
- Muntinlupa City
- Paranaque City
- Las Pinas City
- Pasay City
- Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR)
- Abra
- Apayao
- Baguio City
- Kalinga
- Mountain Province
- Benguet:
- Buguias, Sablan, and Tublay
- Ifugao:
- Alfonso Lista (Potia), Kiangan, Lagawe (Capital), Lamut
- Region I
- Dagupan City
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Region II
- Batanes
- Cagayan
- City of Santiago
- Isabela
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Quirino
- Region III
- Angeles City
- Aurora
- Bataan
- Bulacan
- Nueva Ecija
- Olongapo City
- Pampanga
- Tarlac
- Zambales
- Region IV-A
- Batangas
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Lucena City
- Rizal
- Quezon:
- Alabat, Atimonan, Candelaria, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Gumaca, Lucban, Mauban, Padre Burgos, Pagbilao, Perez, Plaridel, Polillo, Quezon, Sampaloc, San Antonio, Sariaya, Tiaong, Unisan
- Region IV-B
- Marinduque
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
- Puerto Princesa City
- Romblon
- Palawan:
- Cagayancillo, Culion, El Nido (Bacuit), Kalayaan
- Region V
- Albay
- Camarines Sur
- Catanduanes
- Naga City
- Sorsogon
- Camarines Norte:
- Basud, Capalonga, Daet (Capital), San Vicente, Talisay
- Masbate:
- Balud, Batuan, City of Masbate (Capital), Mandaon, Milagros, San Fernando
- Region VI
- Aklan
- Bacolod City
- Capiz
- Guimaras
- Iloilo Province
- Iloilo City
- Antique:
- Anini-y, Barbaza, San Jose (Capital), Sebaste, Tobias Fornier (Dao)
- Negros Occidental:
- Cadiz City, Candoni, City of Himamaylan, City of Talisay, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona (Saravia), Ilog, La Carlota City, Murcia, Pontevedra, Pulupandan, Sagay City, San Enrique, Silay City, Valladolid
- Region VII
- Cebu City
- Lapu-Lapu City
- Mandaue City
- Siquijor
- Bohol:
- Alburquerque, Balilihan, Batuan, Calape, Corella, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia Hernandez, Jagna, Lila, Loay, Loboc, Maribojoc, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia (Pitogo), San Isidro, San Miguel, Sevilla, Sikatuna, Tagbilaran City
- Cebu:
- Alboy, Borbon, City of Naga, City of Talisay, Oslob, Pilar, Poro, Santander, Tudela
- Negros Oriental:
- Amlan (Ayuquitan), Bacong, Dauin, Dumaguete City (Capital), Valencia (Luzurriaga), Zamboanguita
- Region VIII
- Biliran
- Eastern Samar
- Northern Samar
- Ormoc City
- Southern Leyte
- Tacloban City
- Leyte:
- Abuyog, Albuera, Bato, Barugo, City of Baybay, Dulag, Hindang, Inopacan, Javier (Bugho), La Paz, Leyte, Matag-ob, Matalom, Palo, Pastrana, Tabontabon, Tunga, Villaba
- Samar (Western Samar):
- City of Catbalogan (Capital), Marabut, Motiong, Pagsanghan, Paranas (Wright), San Sebastian, Talalora, Tarangnan, Zumarraga
- Region IX
- City of Isabela
- Zamboanga City
- Zamboanga del Norte
- Zamboanga del Sur
- Zamboanga Sibugay
- Region X
- Bukidnon
- Cagayan de Oro City
- Camiguin
- Iligan City
- Misamis Occidental
- Misamis Oriental
- Lanao del Norte:
- Bacolod, Baroy, Kauswagan, Kolambugan, Lala, Linamon, Tubod (Capital)
- Region XI
- Davao City
- Davao Oriental
- Davao de Oro:
- Mawab, Montevista, Nabunturan (Capital), New Bataan
- Davao del Norte:
- Braulio E. Dujali, Island Garden City of Samal, Santo Tomas
- Davao del Sur:
- Padada
- Davao Occidental:
- Don Marcelino, Malita, Santa Maria
- Region XII
- General Santos City
- South Cotabato
- Cotabato (North Cotabato):
- Antipas, Arakan, City of Kidapawan (Capital), Kabacan, President Roxas
- Sarangani:
- Maitum
- Sultan Kudarat:
- Bagumbayan, City of Tacurong, Kalamansig, Lebak, President Quirino
- Caraga
- Butuan City
- Surigao del Norte
- Surigao del Sur
- Agusan del Norte
- Agusan del Sur
- Dinagat Islands:
- Cagdianao, Dinagat, Libjo (Albor), Loreto, Tubajon
- Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)
- Cotabato City
- Lanao del Sur
- Maguindanao:
- South Upi, Upi
- Sulu:
- Hadji Panglima Tahil (Marunggas)
- Tawi-Tawi:
- Turtle Islands
