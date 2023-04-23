IATF raises COVID-19 alert level in most parts of PH; some restrictions in effect

MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) raised COVID-19 Alert Level 2 in 26 areas, including Cebu Province, from April 15 to 30, 2023, with some restriction that needed to be followed.

In a Resolution No. 6-C series of 2023, the IATF said it has approved the recommendation of the sub-Technical Working Group for Data Analytics placing several areas under alert level effective April 15, 2023, to April 30, 2023.

The resolution was signed by Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire and Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos on April 14, 2023.

Areas under Alert Level 2 are mandated to implement restrictions such as a 50 percent capacity in establishments indoors for fully vaccinated adults and 70 percent capacity outdoors.

Areas under Alert Level 1 permits intrazonal and interzonal travel with no restrictions based on age and co-morbidities.

A certification stated that the Resolution No. 6-C had been unanimously approved and adopted following a series of meetings and consultations.

Metro Manila is now under Alert Level 1, while the other areas with alert levels are as follows:

Areas / provinces under Alert Level 2

Benguet

Ifugao

Quezon Province

Palawan

Camarines Norte

Masbate

Antique

Negros Occidental

Bohol

Cebu Province

Negros Oriental

Leyte

Western Samar

Lanao del Norte

Davao de Oro

Davao del Norte

Davao del Sur

Davao Occidental

North Cotabato

Sarangani

Sultan Kudarat

Dinagat Islands

Basilan

Maguindanao

Sulu

Tawi-Tawi

Areas / provinces under Alert Level 1

Metro Manila Caloocan City Malabon City Navotas City Valenzuela City Pateros Pasig City Marikina City Taguig City Quezon City Manila Makati City Mandaluyong City San Juan City Muntinlupa City Paranaque City Las Pinas City Pasay City

Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) Abra Apayao Baguio City Kalinga Mountain Province Benguet: Buguias, Sablan, and Tublay Ifugao: Alfonso Lista (Potia), Kiangan, Lagawe (Capital), Lamut

Region I Dagupan City Ilocos Norte Ilocos Sur La Union Pangasinan

Region II Batanes Cagayan City of Santiago Isabela Nueva Vizcaya Quirino Region III Angeles City Aurora Bataan Bulacan Nueva Ecija Olongapo City Pampanga Tarlac Zambales

Region IV-A Batangas Cavite Laguna Lucena City Rizal Quezon: Alabat, Atimonan, Candelaria, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Gumaca, Lucban, Mauban, Padre Burgos, Pagbilao, Perez, Plaridel, Polillo, Quezon, Sampaloc, San Antonio, Sariaya, Tiaong, Unisan

Region IV-B Marinduque Occidental Mindoro Oriental Mindoro Puerto Princesa City Romblon Palawan: Cagayancillo, Culion, El Nido (Bacuit), Kalayaan

Region V Albay Camarines Sur Catanduanes Naga City Sorsogon Camarines Norte: Basud, Capalonga, Daet (Capital), San Vicente, Talisay Masbate: Balud, Batuan, City of Masbate (Capital), Mandaon, Milagros, San Fernando

Region VI Aklan Bacolod City Capiz Guimaras Iloilo Province Iloilo City Antique: Anini-y, Barbaza, San Jose (Capital), Sebaste, Tobias Fornier (Dao) Negros Occidental: Cadiz City, Candoni, City of Himamaylan, City of Talisay, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona (Saravia), Ilog, La Carlota City, Murcia, Pontevedra, Pulupandan, Sagay City, San Enrique, Silay City, Valladolid

Region VII Cebu City Lapu-Lapu City Mandaue City Siquijor Bohol: Alburquerque, Balilihan, Batuan, Calape, Corella, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia Hernandez, Jagna, Lila, Loay, Loboc, Maribojoc, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia (Pitogo), San Isidro, San Miguel, Sevilla, Sikatuna, Tagbilaran City Cebu: Alboy, Borbon, City of Naga, City of Talisay, Oslob, Pilar, Poro, Santander, Tudela Negros Oriental: Amlan (Ayuquitan), Bacong, Dauin, Dumaguete City (Capital), Valencia (Luzurriaga), Zamboanguita

Region VIII Biliran Eastern Samar Northern Samar Ormoc City Southern Leyte Tacloban City Leyte: Abuyog, Albuera, Bato, Barugo, City of Baybay, Dulag, Hindang, Inopacan, Javier (Bugho), La Paz, Leyte, Matag-ob, Matalom, Palo, Pastrana, Tabontabon, Tunga, Villaba Samar (Western Samar): City of Catbalogan (Capital), Marabut, Motiong, Pagsanghan, Paranas (Wright), San Sebastian, Talalora, Tarangnan, Zumarraga

Region IX City of Isabela Zamboanga City Zamboanga del Norte Zamboanga del Sur Zamboanga Sibugay

Region X Bukidnon Cagayan de Oro City Camiguin Iligan City Misamis Occidental Misamis Oriental Lanao del Norte: Bacolod, Baroy, Kauswagan, Kolambugan, Lala, Linamon, Tubod (Capital)

Region XI Davao City Davao Oriental Davao de Oro: Mawab, Montevista, Nabunturan (Capital), New Bataan Davao del Norte: Braulio E. Dujali, Island Garden City of Samal, Santo Tomas Davao del Sur: Padada Davao Occidental: Don Marcelino, Malita, Santa Maria

Region XII General Santos City South Cotabato Cotabato (North Cotabato): Antipas, Arakan, City of Kidapawan (Capital), Kabacan, President Roxas Sarangani: Maitum Sultan Kudarat: Bagumbayan, City of Tacurong, Kalamansig, Lebak, President Quirino

Caraga Butuan City Surigao del Norte Surigao del Sur Agusan del Norte Agusan del Sur Dinagat Islands: Cagdianao, Dinagat, Libjo (Albor), Loreto, Tubajon

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Cotabato City Lanao del Sur Maguindanao: South Upi, Upi Sulu: Hadji Panglima Tahil (Marunggas) Tawi-Tawi: Turtle Islands



