Negros Island Kingsmen, Davao Eagles secure slots in PCAP southern division finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The Negros Island Kingsmen and the Davao Chess Eagles forged a finals duel in the southern division after trouncing their respective foes on Saturday evening’s Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Season First Conference.

The top-seeded Kingsmen edged the fourth seed Iloilo Kisela Knights, 14-7, and 12-9, while the Chess Eagles beat the Team Arriba Iriga City-Team Camarines Soaring Eagles 14-7 and 13-8 in their semifinals showdown.

The Kingsmen that is a consistent runner-up in the southern division finals was headed by FIDE Master (FM) Mari Joseph Turqueza, Women’s International Master (WIM) Bernadette Galas, Grand Master (GM) Rogelio Antonio Jr. who won all their matches against their respective opponents.

Meanwhile, Davao’s National Master (NM) Dale Bernardo, Women’s NM Jean Karen Enriquez, NM Alexander Lupian, IM Oliver Dimakiling, FM Austin Jacob Literatus, and NM Jonathan Tan led their team’s victory against the Soaring Eagles.

In the northern division semifinals, Laguna Heros narrowly defeated the Mandaluyong Magic Tigers, via an Armageddon tie-breaker round. The Heroes won the first round 11.5-9.5, but the Magic Tigers bounced back tying the second round with a 10.5-all scores.

In the tie-breaker, the Heroes won both rounds, 2-0, to advance in the finals.

The Heroes will face the Pasig City King Pirates who also defeated the San Juan Predators in another Armageddon tie-breaker.

The Pirates won the first round 11-10, but the Predators took the second round 13.5-7.5, which resulted to the tie-breaker.

The King Pirates then won the tie-breaker, 2-0, to face the Heroes in the northern division finals scheduled on Wednesday, April 26.

Last week, Cebu’s top bet, the Toledo Xignex Trojans bowed out of the tournament after losing to the Davao in the quarterfinals.

