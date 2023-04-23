‘Living inside an answered prayer’: Mimiyuuuh fulfills goal of traveling with whole family to Palawan

Mimiyuuuh has nothing but gratitude as she was able to travel with her whole family to El Nido, Palawan—one of the goals she had set for herself this year.

The vlogger gave a glimpse of their vacation in a resort in Palawan where her dad also celebrated his birthday, through her Instagram page on Friday, April 21.

“It’s important to realize that you are living inside one of your answered prayers while you wait for your next one. There’s always a place for gratitude,” she shared a quote.

“Natupad ko po ang isa mga goals ko this year, to travel with my whole family! Sobrang nag-enjoy kami lalong-lalo na sila inay at tatay!” she added. “TO MORE TRAVELS FOR US! Sana next year sa ibang bansa naman.”

(I was able to achieve one of my goals this year—to travel with my whole family! We really enjoyed it, especially my mom and dad. To more travels for us! I hope we get to travel again next year but in another country.)

Mimiyuuuh also documented their trip through a vlog on her YouTube channel, showing them enjoying an island-hopping activity, snorkeling, sharing a meal at the beach, as well as riding a kayak.



Mimiyuuuh first gained mainstream media attention after her “Dalagang Filipina” challenge back in 2019. The vlogger has since grown her followers on YouTube with 4.42 million subscribers as of this writing.

Last February, the vlogger gave an update on the construction of her house under renovation—a milestone she said she was able to achieve through the support of her fans.

