Mimiyuuuh, Maymay Entrata show how it is when you attend a ball for the first time

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Attending a ball with your bestie is something we can’t miss out on.

And this year, as the MEGA Ball 2022 came to light last week, Mimiyuuuh together with her celebrity best friend Maymay Entrata took their fans with them as they experience what it is like to attend such a grandiose ball.

This year’s MEGA Ball 2022 theme is “Glam Rock: A Performance of Style.”

To no surprise, the besties, Mimiyuuuh and Maymay got the assignment and aced their glam rock looks for the evening.

But little does everyone know what really happens after all the glam shots are taken.

In some clips of her latest Youtube vlog, Mimiyuuuh and Maymay showed how it looks like when you and your bestie attend a formal event for the first time.

Knowing the two, of course, these clips will be filled with nothing but laughter and a lot of besties out there can surely relate.

On her Instagram account, she captioned, “KINANAL NAMIN YUNG MEGABALL HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAH! LABYU @maymay !” /END

