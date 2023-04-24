PNP chief Azurin retires; successor still unknown

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. is set to retire on Monday, April 24, after nine months on the job but President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has yet to name his successor.

Azurin was honored with a testimonial parade on Sunday at the PNP Academy in Silang, Cavite, a day after he was given the same honors by his alma mater the Philippine Military Academy in Baguio City.

Marcos will lead the change of command ceremony and retirement honors for Azurin at the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame on Monday.

Azurin, who reaches the mandatory retirement of 56 on Monday, is stepping down amid controversies surrounding the PNP, including an alleged cover-up of a P6.7-billion drug bust in Manila last October.

His potential successors include Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia, deputy chief for administration; Maj. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, deputy chief for operations; and Lt. Gen. Michael John Dubria, chief of the directorial staff.

