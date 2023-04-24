SUGBU ‘Bowler of the Month’ tourney slated on April 30

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The cast is finally complete for the much-awaited Sugbuanon Bowlers United “Bowler of the Month” tournament slated on April 30 at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

The last qualifying bowling shootout tournament capped off on Sunday night, April 23, with senior kegler Rene Ceniza winning the title.

Ceniza, a consistent podium finisher in SUGBU’s previous shootout tournaments, finished with 781 pinfalls in the four-game series. Ceniza banked on his 15 handicap points. His best game was in round two where he knocked down 215 pins.

Placing second is 12-year-old Michael John Villa, the youngest member of SUGBU. Villa had 751 total pinfalls with 25 handicap points to help him. Villa scored 195 pinfalls in the third round which served as his best game.

Rounding off the top three was Ted Convocar who scored 748 pinfalls.

Despite placing second and third, Convocar and Villa still qualifies for Sunday’s “Bowler of the Month” tournament.

The rest of the qualified bowlers are Luke Bolongan, Aui Padawan, Lemuel Paquibut, Chris Ramil, Geff Buyco, Michael Yu, Noli Valencia, Nicah Ceniza, Manny Bueno, Maeng Viloria, JM Yu, Romy Mauro, and PJ Dionisio.

The champion for Sunday’s tournament will pocket P5,000 plus a trophy and a brand-new bowling ball. The second placer gets P3,000 and the third placer with P2,000.

