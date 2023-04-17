Geff Buyco tops SUGBU shootout, earns slot for April Bowler of the Month tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Senior bowler Geff Buyco ruled the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Bowling Shootout Tournament on Sunday, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Buyco secured himself a slot in the SUGBU “Bowler of the Month” tournament, which is slated at the end of this month.

This after, he scored 824 total pinfalls with 20 handicap points. Buyco surprised everyone with his impressive performance after a long break to recover from his knee and finger injuries.

He had his best game in the opening round with 225 pinfalls.

Buyco joined other shootout tournament and monthly championship qualifiers in Aui Padawan and Chris Ramil.

Trailing Buyco was SUGBU Bowler of the Month champion Luke Bolongan who scored 792 pinfalls.

Bolongan, scored 222 and 204 pinfalls in the second and third rounds, respectively, but wasn’t enough to top Buyco’s impressive outing.

Rounding off the top three was senior bowler Rene Ceniza who scored 770 pinfalls. Ceniza’s best game was in the second round, where he knocked 180 pins.

Meanwhile, the fourth to 10th placers were MJ Villa (758), Ted Convocar (755), JM Yu (745), Chris Ramil (738), Vivian Padawan (724), Lemuel Paquibot (711), and Romy Mauro (706), respectively.

