Bolongan is Sugbu’s Bowler of the Month of March

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Luke Bolongan was crowned the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Bowler of the Month for March on Sunday evening, March 26, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Bolongan outmatched 15 other qualifiers in the tournament. He finished the five-game series elimination with a total of 1,075 pinfalls, impressively with zero handicap points.

Ladder match

Meanwhile, eventual second placer Aui Padawan knocked out a total of 983 pins, while Noli Valencia trailed at third with 975 pinfalls.

In the ladder match, Bolongan automatically earned a slot in the final round, while Padawan and Valencia battled it out to earn their finals berth.

Padawan beats Valencia with 190 pinfalls over the latter’s 171.

Bolongan, Padawan tied

In the final round, Bolongan and Padawan tied at 179 pinfalls each, forcing SUGBU officials to determine the champion of the monthly tournament based on the highest and lowest game scores between the two keglers to determine the pinfall difference.

“Luke Bolongan won in a hotly contested matchplay against the multi-titled Aui Padawan. They were tied after the match, where the rule of lesser highs and lows took effect,” SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza explained.

Bolongan didn’t just earn the monthly title but also qualified for the Bowler of the Year tournament in December. He also received a cash prize, a trophy, and a brand-new bowling ball.

He will also represent SUGBU in the upcoming Bacolod City Negros Open on June 27 to July 2.

