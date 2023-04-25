Haven’t registered your SIM yet? DICT-7 can help

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mobile users in Central Visayas who have yet to register their mobile numbers could avail of assistance from the SIM registration booth prepared by the Department of Information and Communications Technology in Central Visayas (DICT-7) in partnership with a telco company.

In an advisory the DICT-7 posted on social media on Monday, April 24, 2023, the department said mobile users who would like to avail of assistance may visit their booth located at their regional office at DICT Building, A. Pigafetta St., Barangay San Roque, Cebu City beside Malacañan sa Sugbo near Plaza Independencia and Fort San Pedro.

All networks will be accepted and SIM users only have to bring one valid, government-issued identification card (ID) to register.

The registration site opened on Monday and will continue to cater to mobile users until 5 p.m. of April 26, 2023, which is the deadline of the sim card registration.

Meanwhile, individuals from other provinces in the region may visit the following DICT Offices to have their sim cards registered:

BOHOL

◉ Bohol Provincial Office, Enerio St. Pob. III, Tagbilaran City (beside LTO)

◉ Ubay Field Office, Fatima, Ubay, Bohol

◉ Talibon Field Office, Poblacion, Talibon, Bohol

◉ Tubigon Field Office, Potohan, Tubigon, Bohol

NEGROS ORIENTAL

◉ Negros Oriental Provincial Office, Sta. Catalina cor. Epifanio Surban Street, Poblacion IV, Dumaguete City (beside Philippine Red Cross and PhilPOST)

SIQUIJOR

◉ Siquijor Provincial Office, 2nd floor, Business and Convention Center, Sta. Fe Street, Poblacion Siquijor, Siquijor

The SIM Registration Act, aimed at reducing anonymous mobile phone-based scams and other criminal activities, was signed by President Marcos last October 10, 2022.

/bmjo