Text scam complaints drop since implementation of SIM registration law — NTC

MANILA, Philippines — Since the enactment of the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Act, the National Telecommunications Office (NTC) on Sunday said that the daily average number of text scam complaints dropped from 1,500 to 100.

“Agad napansin po ng NTC na simulang maipatupad itong batas, mula 1,500 na complaints tungkol sa text scam, bumaba na po agad ito to 100 complaints a day, at wala pa po tayo sa deadline ng April 26,” said NTC Legal Branch Officer-in-charge Andres Castelar Jr. in an information campaign in the cities of Malabon and Caloocan.

(The NTC immediately noticed that since the implementation of this law, from 1,500 complaints, it immediately dropped to 100 a day as we approach the April 26 SIM registration deadline.)

Castelar reiterated that personal information will be protected under the SIM Registration Law.

“The telecom providers are the custodians of the SIM Register and the law provides harsh penalties for intentional disclosures of SIM registration data or breaches caused by negligence,” he explained.

The NTC also announced that the total number of successful SIM registrations in the country has reached 42.7 million as of March 9, 2023, or 25.24 percent of the total 168 million active SIMs as of September 2022.

RELATED STORIES:

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP