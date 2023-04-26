Grade 11 student busted in Valenzuela City drug sting; over P2 million ‘shabu’ seized

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities arrested a 20-year-old senior high school student on Tuesday for allegedly possessing more than P2 million worth of suspected crystal meth or “shabu,” the Northern Police District (NPD) said.

It also identified the suspect as Erold Templado, a Grade 11 student residing in Barangay 171, Caloocan City.

Based on the police report, operatives from the Valenzuela City Police Station collared Templado in a buy-bust operation conducted along Cabatuhan St., Gen. T. De Leon at around 7 a.m.

The police said they found in Templado’s possession four plastic sachets containing suspected shabu worth P2,040,000, the buy-bust money, a bag, and a mobile phone, which they confiscated along with the motorcycle that the suspect used.

The arrested student is currently under the custody of the Valenzuela City Police Station. The NPD said that a complaint for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against him.

