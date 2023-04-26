Suspect in killing of former barangay councilor in Balamban identified, says police

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police here have already identified a suspect tagged in the killing of a former barangay councilor in Balamban town, western Cebu last weekend.

Police Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), confirmed that investigators from the Balamban Police Station have secured the identity of one of the suspects behind the death of Alfonso Buot Jr.

“The family has managed to identify one of the suspects,” said Pelare in a recent press conference. Police, however, is withholding the name of the suspect while further investigation is ongoing.

Buot, 57, was a former barangay councilor of Brgy. Baliwagan. He was on his way to buy chicken feed when a riding-in-tandem reportedly shot him dead in Malvar Street, also in Brgy. Baliwagan, early Saturday morning, April 22.

His family vowed to cooperate with police after he will be laid to rest, Pelare added.

In the meantime, police continue to gather more evidence and have considered the possibility that Buot’s dealings with law enforcement as a motive.

The victim had apparently been sharing information about illegal activities with enforcers during his time as a barangay councilor in Baligawan. The leads Buot provided to authorities also often led to arrests, said Pelare.

“It may be because he had been giving them information, and his dealing with law enforcement agencies, and then somebody got mad,” he said.

However, the PRO-7 official clarified that investigators are also looking at other motives, including Buot’s former life as a member of the rebel communist group.

According to police, the victim had been arrested for illegal possession of firearms when was based in Davao. In 1995, he was freed by virtue of an amnesty.

Buot also reportedly planned to run for barangay captain in the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections this year.

“We don’t want to jump conclusions. We take this very seriously and we are in close coordination with the Chief of Police of Balamban Municipal Police Station to make sure we can deliver swift justice to the victim,” Pelare added.

Balamban is a first-class town that borders Cebu City in the west.

