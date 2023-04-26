Alert Level 2: Bol-anons told to observe minimum health standards

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The provincial government of Bohol is urging its residents to observe minimum health standards after the province was placed under alert level 2 by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) together with 25 other areas in the country.

At the same time, the provincial government gave the assurance that it was doing its best to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation in the province.

“In light of a new strain, the Omicron strain XBB1.5, detected in the country in February 2023, the Provincial Government assures all Boholanos that they are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the Province, advising residences to adhere to the minimum health standards to ensure their safety from the virus. Stay safe and stay healthy, Boholanos!,” read part of the province’s advisory.

Quoting data from the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force’s website, Bohol has logged 17 active cases of COVID-19 as of April 23.

Of these cases, 13 were said to be experiencing mild symptoms, three were found to be asymptomatic, while one has moderate symptoms.

In Resolution No. 6-C series of 2023, the IATF said it had approved the recommendation of the sub-Technical Working Group for Data Analytics placing several areas in the country under alert level effective April 15 to April 30, 2023.

Bohol and its neighbor, Cebu province, were among the 26 areas in the country placed under alert level 2.

Various localities in the province that include Tagbilaran and municipalities are Albuquerque, Balilihan, Batuan, Calape, Corella, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia Hernandez, Jagna, Lila, Loay, Loboc, Maribojoc, Carlos P. Garcia, San Isidro, San Miguel, Sevilla, and Sikatuna were also placed under alert level 1.

