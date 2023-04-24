No restrictions in Cebu province amid IATF’s Alert Level 2 status

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As far as Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia is concerned, the province has “moved on” from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garcia on Monday, April 24, assured the public that there will be no restrictions amid the Interagency Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases’ (IATF) recommendation to put most of Cebu province under Alert Level 2, from April 15 to April 30.

“Cebu has moved on and moved forward, earlier than the others, and then now we intend to soar to greater heights. How do we do this? Not by restricting livelihoods and businesses once again, putting a dent on our economy,” said Garcia during Monday’s press conference.

The governor added that they will not comply with IATF’s suggestion, saying these were “only recommendatory.”

IATF issued Resolution No. 6-C series of 2023, recommending to place 26 areas, including majority Cebu province, under Alert Level 2.

The resolution was signed by Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire and Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos on April 14, 2023.

Areas under Alert Level 2 are mandated to implement restrictions such as a 50 percent capacity in establishments indoors for fully vaccinated adults and 70 percent capacity outdoors.

Areas under Alert Level 1 permits intrazonal and interzonal travel with no restrictions based on age and co-morbidities.

Several localities in the island province, including the tri-cities of Mandaue, Cebu and Lapu-Lapu and Alcoy, Borbon, City of Naga, City of Talisay, Oslob, Pilar, Poro, Santander, and Tudela were placed under Alert Level 1.

Garcia also criticized the national government’s anti-COVID task force for issuing what she described as a “confusing list,” referring to the latter’s decision to exempt several areas in the province under Alert Level 2.

“It’s either they were confused or they just want to confuse but we will not be part of their confusion,” she added. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

