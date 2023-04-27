DOJ: Teves terror tag prelude to deportation

MANILA, Philippines — Suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves may soon be tagged as a terrorist after the Anti-Terror Council (ATC) met on Wednesday to discuss his alleged involvement in the March 4 killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo.

“We started the process of designating Cong. Arnie Teves as a terrorist and a technical working group has been formed to recommend the action of the ATC,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

“Gov. Degamo is the highest locally elected official in the whole of Negros Oriental and for that person to be killed in his own home by a group of professional soldiers, it shows us how brazen the crime was,” Remulla said.

Along with Teves, three other individuals, including Marvin Miranda, the alleged recruiter of the former soldiers that ambushed Degamo, were alleged to be members of the “Teves Criminal Group or Teves Criminal Organization,” as called by Remulla in his case.

When asked if Teves’ brother, Pryde Henry Teves, was included in the case, the justice chief said: “It is being studied.”

Pryde Teves recently signed a waiver allowing the Department of Justice access to his bank and phone accounts. Remulla filed the case under Section 4A of Republic Act No. 11479, or the Anti-Terror Act, which describes terrorism as an act intended to kill or cause harm to another person.

Should Teves be designated a terrorist, Remulla said this will help catch Teves, whose current whereabouts are unknown, because United Nations member states will be compelled to surrender Teves as a fugitive under the duty of rendition.

“When he’s tagged already, then there’s already a possible proscription, the duty of rendition comes into the UN member states because he will be enrolled in the UN list of terrorists.”

Remulla added that it would also allow the ATC to freeze the suspended congressman’s assets.

Teves is currently facing charges for violations of RA 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and RA 9516, the law on explosives.

But more cases are on their way, as Remulla said “multiple cases for murder, multiple frustrated murders, multiple attempted murders,” as well as a case for terrorism, will be filed very soon in the courts.

