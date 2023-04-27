DOT secretary: 1.7M int’l arrivals sign of recovering tourism industry

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The tourism industry is expected to recover this year after the Department of Tourism (DOT) recorded 1.7 million international arrivals in the country from January to April this year.

This was revealed by DOT Secretary Maria Christina Frasco during her speech at the Kadaugan sa Mactan on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

According to Frasco, that the agency has also surpassed its target from last year.

“While we have only been in the first four months of this year, we have already managed to meet all of last year’s targets as we’ve already reached over 1.7 million international arrivals,” Frasco said.

Frasco is also optimistic that domestic tourism can fully recover this year.

“And with the help of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu we fully anticipate the 100 percent recovery of domestic tourism this year,” she said.

Frasco also thanked President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for making tourism one of the country’s priorities under his administration.

He also acknowledged the Mactan-Cebu International Airport for being chosen as Asia’s Best Airport in the 5 million passenger category during the annual Routes Awards in Chiang Mai, Thailand in 2022 and Cebu for being nominated as Asia’s Leading Wedding destination in 2021 by the World Travel Awards.

With this, Frasco promised to implement programs and projects related to the tourism industry that could create more jobs and livelihood and uplift the lives of every Filipino.

/dbs

