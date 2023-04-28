CCLEX management eyes to start construction of bridge extension by 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp. (CCLEC), the management of the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), and the Cebu City government target to start the construction of the CCLEX-Guadalupe Ramp by the first quarter of next year.

CCLEC president and general manager Allan Alfon said they are soon to award to their contractor the conduct of a parcellary survey, to identify affected lots within the Right-of-Way (ROW) limits indicated in the detailed road design plan of the bridge’s proposed extension.

“Right now, we are really expediting the construction. When we say expediting, there are some steps that we have to comply. One is, we already agreed with the City of Cebu on the alignment. It’s there already,” he told reporters during a press conference on Thursday afternoon, April 27, 2023.

“As a matter of fact, we are soon to award to our contractor the conduct of the parcellary survey which will identify the metes and bounds of the sectors that might be affected,” he added.

Once the construction starts by first quarter of next year, the project could be completed by mid to late 2026.

Last Nov. 8, 2022, the public witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony for the CCLEX-Guadalupe Ramp Project at Forbes Bridge, in Magallanes St., Cebu City.

It was led and attended by top officials of the Cebu City government, the municipal government of Cordova, and the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp. (CCLEC).

The CCLEX-Guadalupe Ramp, which will pass through the Guadalupe River banks, is part of the original concession agreement for the construction of CCLEX.

The ramps project, which has a budget of around P2 to P3 billion, is also intended to boost the usage of the CCLEX by extending the routes that it caters to through multiple feeder roads in downtown Cebu City.

“Once it happens, it will be coming from the island and then we want to go to the central business district of Cebu City. You [motorists] do not get to go to the SRP because right now, it’s quite challenging and vice versa…when you want to go to the airport or the resorts or the island [Cordova], then you don’t need to drive all the way to SRP, just pass through Capitol, V. Rama and go straight to CCLEX,” Alfon said.

