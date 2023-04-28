Celebrities Life!

Rachelle Ann Go announces birth of second child

By: April 28, 2023
Rachelle Ann Go child

Rachelle Ann Go, her husband Martin Spies and their two kids. Image: Instagram/@gorachelleann

Rachelle Ann Go welcomed her second child, baby girl Sela Teruah, with her husband Martin Spies last March 23.

The international theater star made this announcement by showing her newborn’s feet and hand through her Instagram page on Thursday, April 27.

“Blessed to introduce Sela Teruah Spies. She was born on 23.3.23 at 6:32 p.m.,” she said in the caption.

“It took us almost five weeks to choose her name but God’s timing is perfect,” she added. “Sela means rock, to pause or reflect. Teruah means shout or trumpet blast.”

Fans and fellow celebrities Iza Calzado, Rita Daniela, Yeng Constantino, Erik Santos and Kyla Alvarez congratulated the singer and gushed over her second child via the comments section.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their firstborn Lukas Judah in March 2021. Go announced her second pregnancy in December last year. In the same month, Go and her family, who are based in London, visited the Philippines to celebrate the holiday season.  /ra

