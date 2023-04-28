IN PHOTOS: Cebu City tankers rule CVIRAA swimming event

LOOK: Members of the Cebu City Swimming Team and their coaches pose at the Carcar City Aquatics Center at the end of the swimming competition in the 2023 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet in Carcar City, south Cebu on Friday. As expected, the swimming Ninos topped the event with 22 gold medals and boosted their quest for another overall crown at this year’s regional athletic competition.

The youngest member of the team is 8-year-old Zidon Talisaysay of USC Montessori who bagged a silver medal in elementary boys 4×100 medley relay.

