IN PHOTOS: Cebu City tankers rule CVIRAA swimming event

April 28,2023 - 02:48 PM

cviraa swimming

 

LOOK: Members of the Cebu City Swimming Team and their coaches pose at the Carcar City Aquatics Center at the end of the swimming competition in the 2023 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet in Carcar City, south Cebu on Friday. As expected, the swimming Ninos topped the event with 22 gold medals and boosted their quest for another overall crown at this year’s regional athletic competition.

Zidon Talisaysay

The youngest member of the team is 8-year-old Zidon Talisaysay of USC Montessori who bagged a silver medal in elementary boys 4×100 medley relay.

cviraa swimming

The USC Warriors swimming team contributed 4 gold medals for Cebu City in the 2023 CVIRAA Meet in Carcar City. | contributed photos by Maryann R. Cabalda-Villano via Rick Gabuya

 

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Carcar City, Cebu City, CVIRAA, swimming
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.