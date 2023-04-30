Somebody pointed out that there are no ants in sugar factories. Why? Because with so much sugar in the place and with no guards watching over them, they eat so much sugar and they die because of diabetes!

—————-

Today, Good Shepherd Sunday, let us pray for our shepherds who watch over, guard, and guide us. We pray for all who are involved in shepherding to be true, loving, and good shepherds.

—————-

In today’s gospel (John 10:1-10), Jesus tells us that He is the gate for the sheep and whoever enters through Him will be saved. The gate takes in, and the gate protects the sheep. May we have leaders who truly welcome and who truly watch over their sheep. We have too many leaders who shut out and who do not really care for those under their authority. We do not need false, bad, and uncaring leaders.

—————-

I am writing this column in Subic Holy Land where I am giving a retreat to the members of the Brotherhood of Christian Businessmen and Professionals from Santiago City, Isabela, upon the invitation of chapter head Tony Caleon and his wife Zen Caleon. Often there is tension between work and family life. Parenting is definitely shepherding that requires lots of hard work and sacrifice, patience and love. If parents are connected with Jesus, the Good Shepherd, they too can become true and good shepherds to their children. Prayer is definitely a big factor in good parenting.

—————-

Businessmen and professionals can and should continue to be personal to God and to their loved ones. Let not the work of our hands destroy or diminish the love in our hearts. By all means, may God prosper the work of our hands, but also, more so, increase the love in our hearts. May we become shepherds, with a heart.

—————-

Parents, don’t presume that everything is okay with your children just because you are providing for their material needs. It is your presence that they need more than your presents. Take time to ask them if they are really okay. A good talk, a heart-to-heart moment is the best antidote to hopelessness, emptiness, and depression especially for the young generation.

—————-

Shepherding is not just a function, but a vocation. There can be no true shepherding without the heart. There can be no true shepherding if you do not go the extra mile, and you do not give the extra smile.

—————-

Whatever shepherding we get involved in, let us make sure that we are not just doing it for the money, or for the show. May we not be just shepherds for hire, or for display. May we become shepherds for love, and for life. But this happens only if we ourselves follow the Good Shepherd Himself.

—————-

Take time today to remember what your parents constantly told you and reminded you when you were growing up. Try to remember and go back to the basic advice and reminders, and you will go back to what matters most in your journey through life.

—————-

Papa and Mama always told us: “Be good, pray much, and be diligent.” I still do hold and treasure these words in my heart.

—————-

Next week is already May. I am inviting you to our Walk with God to Manaoag, on May 6, Saturday, starting at 5 a.m. in Urdaneta, Pangasinan, and ending with a 9 a.m. Mass at the Shrine of Our Lady of Manaoag. This 13-kilometer, two-and-a-half hours walk is a thanksgiving and petition walk we do twice a year with other pilgrims to pray especially for peace in our country and in the whole world. We pray for our civic leaders to be true and good shepherds.

—————-

A moment with the Lord.

Lord, give us shepherds who have a heart. Amen.

—————-

