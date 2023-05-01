UV inches closer to Moalboal basketball crown

CEBU, Philippines—Cebu basketball powerhouse University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers chalked up a dominant 79-62 victory against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers to take a step closer to the title of the 1st Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Inter-Collegiate Basketball Tournament.

UV leaned on captain Ted Saga, who finished with 19 points to lead all scorers, to topple the Panthers in Game 1 of the finals at the Moalboal municipal gymnasium in Moalboal town, southwestern Cebu on Sunday, April 30.

The veteran Saga helped UV take off to a soaring start, as the Green Lancers, champions of the Cebu Schools Athletics Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament, took a 21-13 lead after the first period, before finishing with the half with a comfortable 42-22 edge.

UV can win the Moalboal crown in Game 2 on Wednesday, May 3, starting at 8:30 p.m. at the same venue.

The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters took third place honors without breaking a sweat after their opponents, the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, withdrew from the tournament due to security concerns.

READ: UC bags 3rd place trophy after CIT-U withdraws from Moalboal hoop tournament

It can be recalled several of the players and some relatives of the Webmasters figured in a brawl against players from CIT-U outside the playing venue last April 23.

Due to the incident, sanctions were slapped on some of those involved in the skirmish that took place outside of the court.

READ: Moalboal ‘basketbrawl’: Sanctions, bans imposed on those involved in UC-CIT-U melee

UC’s third place finish earned them P100,000.

The basketball tournament in Moalboal is sanctioned by the Cesafi and serves as a pre-season tournament for the collegiate league which starts in August.

