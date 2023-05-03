Cebu City under ‘blue alert status’ with LPA affecting Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC) has raised the alert level to “blue status” in preparation for the possible effects of a low-pressure area (LPA) that is currently affecting Visayas and other parts of the country.

Under the blue status, all emergency response units from different offices are mandated to standby and monitor the situation.

The decision to raise the alert level came after the CCDRRMC conducted an emergency preparedness and response plan.

According to the state weather bureau, Pagasa, at 10 a.m., the low pressure area was estimated based on all available data over the coastal waters of Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental.

Pagasa said that in the next 24 hours, the LPA will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol Region, Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao Region.

On Tuesday morning, moderate to heavy rainshowers with lighting and strong winds due to thunderstorms have been felt in Cebu City, Medellin, Borbon, Sogod, Tabuelan, San Remigio, Bogo City, and Tabogon.

