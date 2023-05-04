UC grad lands in Top 7 of Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Exam

May 04,2023 - 10:34 AM

By: Wenilyn Sabalo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 04,2023 - 10:34 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Kyle Bowen Abejar Arciaga, a graduate of the University of Cebu (UC), made it to the top 10 of the April 2023 Registered Electrical Engineers (REE) Licensure Exams.

Arciaga ranked Top 7 after garnering an average passing rate of 90.40 percent.

Arciaga is the lone Cebu-based graduate who landed in the Top 10 of the licensure exams.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released the results of the REE Licensure Exams on Wednesday, May 3.

The board exams were conducted last April 25-26, 2023, at PRC testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga, and Palawan.

Meanwhile, Christian Dave Lozano Guevarra, a graduate of Rizal Technological University, snagged the first with an average rating of 93.25 percent.

