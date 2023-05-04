More direct flights between Cebu and Japan relaunched

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital | May 04,2023 - 10:31 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) reopened another route serving international destinations.

Last Monday, May 1, 2023, airport stakeholders marked the relaunching of another direct flight between Cebu and Japan. A ceremonial flight arrived at MCIA from Narita Airport at 2 p.m. on May 1, and will then be operational daily.

“[It will] operate daily departing from MCIA at 2 a.m. and arriving at 1:20 p.m. in Cebu for its turnaround flight,” said Edilyth Maribojoc, Corporate Affairs head of GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC).

With the resumption of the Cebu and Japan flights, MCIA now serves 10 international destinations, according to GMCAC, the private company co-managing and co-operating the airport. These include direct flights to South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Bangkok in Thailand.

The airport is also currently connected to 27 destinations, with the Cebu-Manila-Cebu route being the busiest.

MCIA is the country’s second-largest airport in terms of operations and passenger influx, next to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Metro Manila.

