Bar topnotcher from Cebu can nominate scholar in his alma mater

‘GIFT OF EDUCATION’ FROM UNIVERSITY OF SAN CARLOS

CEBU CITY—For making it to the Top Ten in the 2022 Bar Examinations, Gabriel Gil Baes will have the privilege of nominating a person who will receive a full scholarship from his alma mater, the University of San Carlos (USC), in this city.

Baes ranked sixth in the exams with a rating of 87.25 percent and was the lone law graduate from a university outside Metro Manila who made it to the top ten in the results released by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Baes will receive a “Gift of Education” scholarship from USC run by missionaries of the Societas Verbi Divini (SVD) or Society of the Divine Word, said USC College of Law Dean Jose Glenn Capanas on Friday.

Recipient of the scholarship grant can nominate a scholar who can enroll in any course at the university, added Capanas.

He said the SVD priests preferred to offer scholarships instead of other considerations to highlight the importance of education.

—NESTLE SEMILLA

